The new Paramount+ streaming service is set to launch on March 4, with more than 2,500 movies, 30 thousand TV episodes and access to live sporting events. This week parent company ViacomCBS announced it will also launch more than 50 original series on the platform in the next two years, including new shows set in the Star Trek and Avatar: The Last Airbender universes, and much more.
At launch, you’ll be able to subscribe for $10 per month for an ad-free tier, and in June Paramount+ will add a $5 per month subscription with advertising.
But that’s for new subscribers. Paramount+ is basically a new name (and new content catalog) for the existing CBS All Access service – and if you sign up for CBS All Access between now and March 3rd, your account should automatically be converted to Paramount+.
Best of all? The company is running a promotion that lets you sign up for 12 months for half price. That means you can get a year of ad-free service for $50 or pay just $25 for ad-supported streaming. Just use the coupon PARAMOUNTPLUS at checkout.
