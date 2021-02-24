Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $375 off today. Lenovo is knocking $100 off the price of its Tab P11 Pro tablet. And if you’re looking to prepare for the next power outage (or camping trip), you can save a bundle on portable power stations from RAVPower, Anker, and TackLife.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones & tablets
- Samsung Galaxy S21 for $675 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Essentials Bundle for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $925 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 11.5″ WXGA OLED tablet with Snapdragon 730G for $400 and up ($100 off) – Lenovo (coupon: P11FORPROS)
Computers
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/1TB for $850 – Newegg
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6″ 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 4800H/GTX 1650 Ti/8GB/512GB for $750 – AntOnline (via eBay)
Mouse & keyboard
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: MXMASTER50)
- Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard for $55 – Lenovo
- Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Desktop w/wireless keyboard & mouse for $60 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse combo for $20 – Lenovo
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro wireless earbuds for $14 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQJ88)
- JBL Tune 115TWS true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQK95)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $70 – Best Buy
Storage
- Save up to 46-percent on ADATA USB flash drives – Newegg
- ADATA 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive 2-pack for $12 – Newegg
Charging
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $11 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerCore 5,000 mAh power bank & wall charger for $30 – Best Buy
- TackLife P16 150W portable power station w/USB & AC outlets for $90 – Amazon
- RAVPower 252.7 Whr power station for $180 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerHouse II 400 300W/388.8Wh power station w/USB, AC, & car outlets for $300 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of front-end web development eBooks – Humble Bundle
- Movies to rent or purchase for $5 or less – Amazon
Other
- Amazon Echo Kids Edition devices for $17 and up – Woot
- Refurb Netgear networking hardware for $20 and up – Woot