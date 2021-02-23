Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a Flash sale with deep discounts on hundreds of products including laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, headphones, and other accessories. Some of the deals look suspiciously like the same prices the store was offering yesterday, but other deals are brand new.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows laptops
- Asus VivoBook S14 w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $599 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $750 – HP
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- MSI Prestige 14 w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/1TB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $900 – Lenovo (coupon: SALEYOGA21)
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet w/detachable keyboard for $230 – Lenovo (coupon: CBDUET3DEAL)
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
Tablets & eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017) for $29 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) for $50 – Woot
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ (2019) for $120 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ for $200 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ for $280 – Best Buy
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (2019) for $39 – Woot
Audio
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $40 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Refurb Jabra elite 75t true wireless earbuds for $90 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for $90 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $110 – Amazon
Storage
- QNAP TS-453D-4GUS 4-bay NAS for $$429 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQJ69)
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB-C SSD for $160 – Amazon