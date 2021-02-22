Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones are already on sale for up to $200 off. You can pick up a Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet for as little as $230. B&H is running a sale on SanDisk portable SSDs. And if you want to make sure you don’t run out of power to charge your phone, laptop, and maybe even some small appliances in the next big snowstorm, several power banks designed for camping and emergencies are on sale for deep discounts.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $600 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S21 for $700 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ for $800 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for $1000 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e for $380 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet w/64GB for $230 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet w/128GB for $249 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook 14″ HD convertible w/Pentium Silver N5000/4GB/64GB for $339 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook C433 14″ FHD convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB?64GB for $429 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13″ 4K OLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $699 – Best Buy
Windows PCs
- Asus ZenBook 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4500U/NVIDIA MX350/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- HP Envy 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/256GB for $750 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $830 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card for $38 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 500GB portable SSD for $77 – B&H (price in cart)
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $135 – B&H (price in cart)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 500GB portable SSD for $100 – B&H (price in cart)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable SSD for $160 – B&H (price in cart)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB portable SSD for $310 – B&H (price in cart)
Batteries & charging
- Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C fast charger for $10 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank w/18W USB-C power delivery for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: ZPBZ6SJO)
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $15 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: ANKER1229011)
- Aukey 20,000 mAh power bank for $24 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 5OGMR4TV)
- NexPow 178Wh portable power station for $130 – Amazon
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240Wh battery for $200 – Amazon
- Anker PowerHouse III 400 300W/388.8 Wh portable power station for $300 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 518Wh battery for $420 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $38 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Blaster for $20 – Amazon
Audio
- Cleer Flow wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $50 – B&H
- Amazon Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for $90 – Amazon
Other
- Refurb Oculus Quest (1st-gen) VR headset for $199 – Oculus
- Oculus Quest 2 VR headset + $10 gift card for $299 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $250 and up – Amazon
- – Best Buy