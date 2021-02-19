Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Best Buy is running a 3-day sale on Microsoft products including Surface laptops and tablets, although many of the best deals are also matched by the Microsoft Store.

Meanwhile there are two good deals on 14 inch laptops with Intel Tiger Lake chips – Walmart is selling an HP Pavilion 14 with a Core i5-1135G7 processor for $529, while Amazon has an Acer Swift 3 with a Core i7-1165G7 chip for $670.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Microsoft Surface sales

Laptops

Tablets

Other

Games & Gaming

PC accessories

