Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Rage 2 and Absolute Drift for free this week. And if you’re looking for a PC to play them on, Best Buy is selling an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with a Ryzen 7 4800HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for $850.

Meanwhile Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and Microsoft tablets are on sale, and so are PNY storage products.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets & smartphones

PCs & Macs

PC Games

Storage

Charging

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

