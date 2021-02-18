Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Rage 2 and Absolute Drift for free this week. And if you’re looking for a PC to play them on, Best Buy is selling an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with a Ryzen 7 4800HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for $850.
Meanwhile Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and Microsoft tablets are on sale, and so are PNY storage products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & smartphones
- Amazon Fire tablets for $40 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for $205 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air for $550 and up – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $551 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for $769 and up – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
- Save up to $300 on select Microsoft Surface Pro 7 models – Microsoft Store
PCs & Macs
- Apple Mac Mini w/M1 chip for $600 – Amazon (price in cart)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $830 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 7 4800Hs/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
PC Games
- Rage 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Absolute Drift PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Storage
- Save up to 24-percent on PNY flash drives and SD cards – Amazon
- PNY Elite-X 128GB microSDXC card for $18 – Amazon
- PNY PRO Elite 512GB microSDXC card for $70 – Amazon
- PNY Turbo Attaché 3 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $13 – Amazon
- PNY PRO Elite 512GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $70 – Amazon
Charging
- AnkerPowerCore III Fusion 5,000 mAh power bank & wall charger combo for $28 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQH98)
- Spigen PocketBoost 10,000 mAh 18W power bank for $17 – Amazon (coupon:)
Other
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- Refurb Linksys Velop mesh WiFi system (2 and 3-packs) for $40 – $215 – Woot