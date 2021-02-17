Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering 3-month subscriptions to its Music Unlimited service for free for new subscribers or $3 for returning subscribers, while Best Buy is giving away 6-month Apple Music subscriptions for free.
Meanwhile, you can save up to $99 on Apple’s latest Mac Mini and HP’s Presidents’ Day Sale continues, with discounts on select laptop and desktop computers.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- HP Pavilion 13t laptop w/Core i5-1135g7/8GB/256GB for $530 – HP
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go w/Core i5-1035G1/4GB/64GB for $520 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $650 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $665 – HP (coupon: 5PDS2021)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $730 – Dell
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $931 – HP (coupon: 5PDS2021)
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1185G7/8GB/512GB for $950 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card for $70 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $45 – Amazon
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $33 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- Apple Music 6-month subscription for free – Best Buy
- Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month subscription for free for new subscribers (or $3 for returning) – Amazon
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for $60 – B&H
Other
- Mac Mini w/Apple M1 for $669 and up – Amazon (or $600 at Costco with membership)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017) for $130 and up – Woot
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $25 – Amazon
- Jabra Move wireless headphones for $27 – Newegg
- ROMOS 30,000 mAh power bank for $25 – Newegg