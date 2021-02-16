Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Presidents’ Day has come and gone… but Lenovo’s Presidents Day sale has not. You can still score some pretty deep discounts on a range of thin and light laptops, along with other PCs, accessories, and gadgets.
Meanwhile B&H is offering discounts on a bunch of not-that-old smartphones, which means you can pick up a OnePlus 8 with a Snapdragon 865 processor for $450 or a Nokia 8.3 with a Snapdragon 865G chip for $380, just to name a few.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy A51 w/Exynos 9611/4GB/128GB for $270 – B&H
- OnePlus 7T w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $350 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy A71 w/Snapdragon 730/6GB/128GB for $370 – B&H
- Nokia 8.3 w/SD765G/8GB/128GB for $380 – B&H
- OnePlus 8 w/SD865/8GB/128GB (Verizon Unlocked) for $450 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE w/Exynos 990/8GB/256GB for $569 – B&H
- Microsoft Surface Duo w/SD855/6GB/128GB/dual screens for $1000 – Microsoft Store
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $685 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEA7DB)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 w/Core i5-10210U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKPRESDAY)
- Dell XPS 13 7390 laptop w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Dell (via eBay)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 9 4900HS/RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1200 – Best Buy
Charging
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank for $28 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQH64)
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger 2-pack for $14 – Amazon
Other
- Lenovo 7″ Smart Display w/Google Assistant for $70 – B&H
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet for $550 and up – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $100 – Best Buy
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds 2-pack for $50 – Best Buy
- Name your price for $288 worth of PC games – Humble Bundle