Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Presidents’ Day has come and gone… but Lenovo’s Presidents Day sale has not. You can still score some pretty deep discounts on a range of thin and light laptops, along with other PCs, accessories, and gadgets.

Meanwhile B&H is offering discounts on a bunch of not-that-old smartphones, which means you can pick up a OnePlus 8 with a Snapdragon 865 processor for $450 or a Nokia 8.3 with a Snapdragon 865G chip for $380, just to name a few.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Smartphones

Laptops

Charging

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

