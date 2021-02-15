Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Woot is selling Microsoft’s first-gen Surface Headphones for $111 today, which is one of the best prices I’ve seen for a set of good over-ear wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. Or if you’re looking for something cheaper, Samsung’s popular Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds are on sale for $49 at Walmart.

Looking for something to listen to with your fancy new headphones? Best Buy is giving away Apple Music 6-month subscriptions for free, which may be one of the best deals ever for an ad-free music streaming service.

Apple Music isn’t limited to Apple Devices – you can also stream music to Android, Amazon Echo, Sonos, and Google Nest devices as well as Samsung Smart TVs or PCs (through iTunes).

