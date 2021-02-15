Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Woot is selling Microsoft’s first-gen Surface Headphones for $111 today, which is one of the best prices I’ve seen for a set of good over-ear wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. Or if you’re looking for something cheaper, Samsung’s popular Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds are on sale for $49 at Walmart.
Looking for something to listen to with your fancy new headphones? Best Buy is giving away Apple Music 6-month subscriptions for free, which may be one of the best deals ever for an ad-free music streaming service.
Apple Music isn’t limited to Apple Devices – you can also stream music to Android, Amazon Echo, Sonos, and Google Nest devices as well as Samsung Smart TVs or PCs (through iTunes).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Apple Music 6-month subscription for free – Best Buy
- Apple News+ 6-month subscription for free – Best Buy
- Apple Fitness+ 2-month subscription for free – Best Buy
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
- 6-month HBO Max subscription for $70 – HBO Max
- Save up to 90-percent on select DC comics digital titles – ComiXology
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $160 – Amazon
- Asus Chromebook C433 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- JLab Go Air true wireless earbuds for $18 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $49 – Walmart
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 hybrid noise cancelling over-ear wireless headphones for $45 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQH45)
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (1st-gen) wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $111 – Woot
- Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $224 – Amazon
Charging
- Anker PowerPort Atom III 45W slim USB-C wall charger for $26 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQH49)
- Insignia 5,000 mAh power bank for $8 – Best Buy
Other
- Insignia vertical ergonomic wireless mouse for $12 – Best Buy
- Save up to 49-percent on Amazon Devices – Amazon