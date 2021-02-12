Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

There are a lot of laptops and convertible notebooks with 10th and 11th-gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips on sale today. Budget laptop hunters can pick up a model with decent specs for as little as $550. And if you’re really looking for a basic machine for web browsing and light work, Best Buy is selling an Asus Windows 10 laptop with a Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $250.

But some hidden gems include a Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ convertible with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor for $900 or a last year’s ROG Zephyrus G14 thin and light gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 4800HS chip for $850.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Convertible notebooks

Chromebooks

Tablets

Mice & keyboards

Headphones

Downloads & Streaming

Store sales

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

