Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
There are a lot of laptops and convertible notebooks with 10th and 11th-gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 4000 series chips on sale today. Budget laptop hunters can pick up a model with decent specs for as little as $550. And if you’re really looking for a basic machine for web browsing and light work, Best Buy is selling an Asus Windows 10 laptop with a Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $250.
But some hidden gems include a Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ convertible with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor for $900 or a last year’s ROG Zephyrus G14 thin and light gaming laptop with a Ryzen 7 4800HS chip for $850.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Asus 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book S w/Snapdragon 8cx/8GB/256GB for $800 – Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 7 4800HS/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $980 – Dell
Convertible notebooks
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6″ FHD convertible w/Pentium Silver N5030/4GB/128GB for $355 – Lenovo
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $780 – Best Buy
- Acer Spin 5 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G4/16GB/512GB for $799 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/8GB/512GB for $900 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $999 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Yoga 9i 14″ 4K convertible w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/512GB for $1300 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/32GB/512GB for $1439 – Amazon
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $225 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMESALE)
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14″ w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $252 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMESALE)
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ FHD w/Celeron N4020/4GB/32GB for $288 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMESALE)
- Lenovo Chromebook C330 11.6″ w/MT8173C/4GB/64GB for $270 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMESALE)
- HP 14″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i convertible w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $306 – Lenovo (coupon: CHROMESALE)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire tablets for $40 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ tablet w/64GB for $220 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ Android tablet w/64GB for $280 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $570 and up – Best Buy
Mice & keyboards
- Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard (wireless) for $50 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop (keyboard & mouse) for $50 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Number Pad (wireless) for $20 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for $40 – Microsoft Store
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth mouse for $50 – Lenovo (coupon: MXMASTER50)
Headphones
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $30 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $34 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $64 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live+ true wireless noise cancelling headphones for $130 – Woot
Downloads & Streaming
- Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft Store
- 6-month HBO Max subscription for $70 – HBO Max
- CBS All Access 12-month subscription for 50% off – CBS All Access/Paramount+
- Starz 6-month subscription for $5/month – Starz
Store sales
- Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale – Best Buy
- Save 20-percent on 1,000+ refurbished products – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY20)
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon (coupon: 4K21FTV, may be for some Prime members only)
- Mophie 6,040 mAh power bank w/Qi wireless charging (2-pack) for $18 – meh
- Google Nest Audio smart speaker 2-pack for $170 – Walmart