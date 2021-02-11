Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
EBay’s Presidents’ Day sale continues, which means you can save 20 percent on refurbished products from Acer, Bose, Sony, and others by using the coupon PREZDAY20 at checkout.
Meanwhile, Best Buy is running one of the best deals I’ve seen in a while on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablets, and Amazon is offering up to $60 off the current-gen iPad Air.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Refurb Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $400 – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $448 – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY20)
- HP Pavilion 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $530 – HP
- Refurb Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 w/Core i5-1035G7/8GB/128GB for $544 – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 QHD+ laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $830 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 laptop w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1200 – Dell
Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ tablet + Type Cover for $559 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ tablet w/64GB for $540 – Amazon
Mini PCs
- Intel Frost Canyon NUC (barebones) w/Core i7-10710U for $520 – Amazon
- DMAF5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 3550H/8GB/256GB for $475 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M920 Tiny w/Core i5-9600T/8GB/256GB for $608 – Lenovo (coupon: CLEARANCE5)
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable USB-C SSD for $150 – Best Buy
- Crucial X6 1TB portable USB-C SSD for $100 – Newegg (coupon: EMCESHH59)
Charging
- Hyper GaN 100W 4-port USB wall charger (USB-C & USB-A) for $59 – B&H
- RAVPower 30W USB Type-A & Type-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Belkin BoostCharge 5K power bank for $10 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Halcyon 6 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Steam Lunar New Year Sale – Steam
- Humble Store Lunar New Year Sale – Humble Store
- EA Game Sale – Amazon
- Stream Sling TV live and on-demand video for free during evenings from Feb 9 – 14 – Sling TV (Sling Fling promo)
- Sling TV Orange or Blue 1-month subscription for $10 ($25 off) – Sling TV
Media Streamers
- Google Nest Audio 2-pack for $180 – Google Store
- Google Chromecast with Google TV + 6 month Netflix subscription for $90 – Google Store (or 2-pack for $130)
Other
- meh-Rathon (one deal at a time, with new deals all day) – meh
- Aluratek 2K Ultra HD Live broadcast webcam for $110 – Best Buy