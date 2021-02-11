Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

EBay’s Presidents’ Day sale continues, which means you can save 20 percent on refurbished products from Acer, Bose, Sony, and others by using the coupon PREZDAY20 at checkout.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is running one of the best deals I’ve seen in a while on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablets, and Amazon is offering up to $60 off the current-gen iPad Air.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Mini PCs

Storage

Charging

Downloads & Streaming

Media Streamers

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

