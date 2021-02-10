Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is continuing to sell Fire HD tablets for up to $55 off and Amazon Echo products for as little as $15. Meanwhile some of the best deals I’ve seen on Lenovo devices recently aren’t available at Lenovo.com… the company is offering deep discounts on select items in its eBay Store — you can pick up a Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet for just $230, for example.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & tablets
- Dell Vostro 14 5402 laptop w/Intel Tiger Lake for $629 and up – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $680 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB?256GB for $735 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1″ 2-in-1 w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $178 – VIPOulet (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet (new) for $230 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Storage
- WD My Passport 1TB portable USB-C SSD for $140 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 16TB external USB 3.0 desktop HDD for $280 – Best Buy
Downloads & Streaming
- Save up to 92-percent on 2500+ PC Games – GOG
- Name your price for a bundle of $909 worth of digital comics – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month subscription for free – Amazon
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire tablets for $40 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle eReaders for $65 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Echo devices for $15 and up – Amazon
Other
- Lenovo Essential FHD webcam for $45 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $170 – Woot
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $96 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Amazfit Bip S GPS smartwatch for $50 – B&H