Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Thanks to eBay’s ongoing Presidents’ Day Sale on refurbished products, you can score a pair of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for just $32, or a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones for $224. Both comes with a 2-year warranty, and both are a lot cheaper than you’d pay for a new pair.

Meanwhile Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China for free, Sling TV is running a Spring Fling promo that means you can stream live and on-demand content for free from 5:00PM to midnight until February 14th. Or you can sign up for a month of service for $10, saving $25 off the usual price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Headphones

Storage

Downloads & Streaming

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.