Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Thanks to eBay’s ongoing Presidents’ Day Sale on refurbished products, you can score a pair of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for just $32, or a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones for $224. Both comes with a 2-year warranty, and both are a lot cheaper than you’d pay for a new pair.
Meanwhile Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China for free, Sling TV is running a Spring Fling promo that means you can stream live and on-demand content for free from 5:00PM to midnight until February 14th. Or you can sign up for a month of service for $10, saving $25 off the usual price.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Select Asus notebooks for up to 32-percent off – Newegg
- Select Acer laptops for up to 24-percent off – Newegg
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $900 – Lenovo
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/Celeron N4000/4GB/64GB for $220 – Target
Headphones
- Mpow M12 true wireless earbuds for $22 – Amazon (clip on-page coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQG49)
- Jabra Elite 45h on-ear Bluetooth headphones for $70 – Amazon
- Refurb Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $32 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $37 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $74 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Refurb Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds w/2-year warranty for $84 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $196 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 w/2-year warranty for $224 – Bose (via eBay w/coupon: PREZDAY20)
Storage
- Synology DiskStation DS218 2-bay network attached storage device for $250 – Newegg
- Synology DiskStation DS220+ 2-bay NAs for $300 – Amazon
Downloads & Streaming
- EA Play 1-month subscription for $1 – EA Play
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China PC game for free – Ubisoft
- Ubisoft Lunar Sale – Ubisoft
- Stream Sling TV live and on-demand video for free during evenings from Feb 9 – 14 – Sling TV (Sling Fling promo)
- Sling TV Orange or Blue 1-month subscription for $10 ($25 off) – Sling TV
Other
- Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen Android smartphone for $1000 (or $950 with activation) – Best Buy or Amazon
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $12 – Amazon
- Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini mesh WiFi 6 whole home router system 3-pack + $20 gift card for $250 – Newegg