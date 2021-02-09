Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Thanks to eBay’s ongoing Presidents’ Day Sale on refurbished products, you can score a pair of Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for just $32, or a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones for $224. Both comes with a 2-year warranty, and both are a lot cheaper than you’d pay for a new pair.

Meanwhile Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China for free, Sling TV is running a Spring Fling promo that means you can stream live and on-demand content for free from 5:00PM to midnight until February 14th. Or you can sign up for a month of service for $10, saving $25 off the usual price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

