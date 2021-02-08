Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Presidents’ Day is a week away, but that’s not stopping HP, Dell, Lenovo, eBay and others from kicking off Presidents’ Day sales a bit early. Meanwhile Amazon is offering discounts on many of its Kindle, Fire, and Echo devices, you can pick up a 20W USB-C wall charger for $8 today, and Lenovo’s cheap Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant is cheaper than ever at just $20.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

eBay President’s Day Sale

Amazon devices

Windows

Chromebooks

Smartphones

Storage

Charging

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

