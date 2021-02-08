Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Presidents’ Day is a week away, but that’s not stopping HP, Dell, Lenovo, eBay and others from kicking off Presidents’ Day sales a bit early. Meanwhile Amazon is offering discounts on many of its Kindle, Fire, and Echo devices, you can pick up a 20W USB-C wall charger for $8 today, and Lenovo’s cheap Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant is cheaper than ever at just $20.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
eBay President’s Day Sale
- Save 20-percent on hundreds of refurbished products (up to $150 off) – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Save 20-percent on refurbished laptops – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Save 20-percent on refurbished headphones, earbuds, and speakers – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY20)
- Save 20-percent on refurbished mice, keyboards and other input devices – eBay (coupon: PREZDAY20)
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $140 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Flex for $15 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $90 – Amazon
Windows
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11.6″ laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB for $195 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEA1DB)
- HP Pavilion 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $530 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $650 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $680 – Dell
- HP Envy 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $850 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
- MSI Prestige 14 w/Core i7-1185G7/16GB/1TB for $950 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $1000 – Dell
- HP Spectre x360 13″ 4K OLED convertible w/Core i7-1135G7/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $1100 – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11.6″ convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $229 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $699 – Samsung
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones for $700 and up – ($100 to $200 off) – Amazon
- Google Pixel 3a XL for T-Mobile/Sprint for $230 – Woot
Storage
- QNAP TS-431K-US 4-bay NAS for $218 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQG35)
- Seagate Expansion 14TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $200 – Newegg
Charging
- Choetech 20W USB-S wall charger for $8 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 30W USB-A & USB-C wall charger for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Aukey 60W USB-C wall charger for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: RF7OHF6E)
- BCMaster 65W USB-A & USB-C wall charger for $21 – Amazon (coupon: Y7IM5XPK)
Other
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials w/Google Assistant for $20 – Lowe’s
- Anker Nebula Apollo mini projector for $290 – Amazon
- Aukey Mechanical RGB Tenkeyless keyboard for $31 – Amazon (coupon: A5HENT9D)
- Aukey mechanical tenkyeless keyboard for $21 – Amazon (coupon: BQXNH3CS)