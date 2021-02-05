Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Microsoft’s Anime Month sale is in full swing, which means you can save a bundle on Anime movies and TV shows. And if Microsoft’s streaming platform isn’t your jam, many videos are on sale for the same prices at other stores including Amazon and Google Play. Or you can link your libraries with Movies Anywhere to watch movies purchased from Amazon in other apps and platforms.

Meanwhile, you can save 20-percent on a 6-month HBO Max subscription and 50-percent on a 12-month CBS All Access subscription.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Computers

Storage

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.