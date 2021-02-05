Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Microsoft’s Anime Month sale is in full swing, which means you can save a bundle on Anime movies and TV shows. And if Microsoft’s streaming platform isn’t your jam, many videos are on sale for the same prices at other stores including Amazon and Google Play. Or you can link your libraries with Movies Anywhere to watch movies purchased from Amazon in other apps and platforms.
Meanwhile, you can save 20-percent on a 6-month HBO Max subscription and 50-percent on a 12-month CBS All Access subscription.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Anime Month sale – Microsoft Store
- Cowboy Bebop – the complete series for $5 – Amazon (or Google Play)
- 6-month HBO Max subscription for $70 (20% off) – HBO Max
- CBS All Access 12-month subscription for $30 – CBS (coupon: PARAMOUNTPLUS)
- CBS All Access 12-month ad-free subscription for $50 – CBS (coupon: PARAMOUNTPLUS)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft Store
Computers
- Asus VivoBook S14 laptop w/Core i5-1035G1/8GB/256GB for $500 – Newegg
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- Asus ZenBook Duo UX481 14″ laptop w/ScreenPad Plus/Core i7-10510U/8GB/512GB for $950 – Newegg
Storage
- WD My Passport Go 500GB portable USB 3.0 SSD for $70 – Amazon
- WD My Passport 500GB portable USB 3.2 SSD for $80 – Amazon
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $95 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQF94)
Other
- Amazon Device Deals (save on Kindle, eero, Fire TV, and Echo products – Amazon
- Libratone ONE Click 50-watt stereo Bluetooth speakers (2-pack) for $99 – meh
- Bluedio Hi true wireless earbuds for $12 – Bluedio (via eBay)