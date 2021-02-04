Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

CBS All Access is changing its name to Paramount+ next month to better represent the fact that the service has content from a bunch of sources including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV< BET, the Smithsonian Channel, and of course CBS.

Ahead of the change, CBS is running a promotion – you can score a 12-month subscription for half price when you use the coupon PARAMOUNTPLUS at checkout. That means you can get an ad-supported subscription for $30 or go ad-free for $50 and stream as much Star Trek content as you can get through in a year.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streaming

PC Games

Computers

Storage

Audio

Other

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

