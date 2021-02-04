Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
CBS All Access is changing its name to Paramount+ next month to better represent the fact that the service has content from a bunch of sources including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV< BET, the Smithsonian Channel, and of course CBS.
Ahead of the change, CBS is running a promotion – you can score a 12-month subscription for half price when you use the coupon PARAMOUNTPLUS at checkout. That means you can get an ad-supported subscription for $30 or go ad-free for $50 and stream as much Star Trek content as you can get through in a year.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streaming
- CBS All Access 12-month subscription for $30 – CBS (coupon: PARAMOUNTPLUS)
- CBS All Access 12-month ad-free subscription for $50 – CBS (coupon: PARAMOUNTPLUS)
PC Games
- Metro: Last Light Redux for free – Epic Games Store
- For the King for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of digital tabletop games – Humbe Bundle
Computers
- Beelink GT-R mini PC w/Ryzen 5 3350H for $560 and up – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for up to $100 off – Microsoft Store
- HP Pavilion 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $720 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $720 – Dell
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB portable SSD for $200 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 4TB portable HDD for $90 – Best Buy
- WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $160 – Newegg (coupon: EMCESEU29)
- WD Elements 14TB external desktop HDD for $242 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 18TB external desktop HDD for $330 – Best Buy
Audio
- UE Wonderboom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $68 – Amazon
- UE Megablast portable Bluetooth speaker for $90 – Woot
- Refurb Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker for $99 – Sonos
- Refurb Sonos One (Gen 1) for $159 – Sonos
Other
- Mophie PowerStation power bank 2-packs for $10 and up – MorningSave