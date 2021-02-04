Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

CBS All Access is changing its name to Paramount+ next month to better represent the fact that the service has content from a bunch of sources including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV< BET, the Smithsonian Channel, and of course CBS.

Ahead of the change, CBS is running a promotion – you can score a 12-month subscription for half price when you use the coupon PARAMOUNTPLUS at checkout. That means you can get an ad-supported subscription for $30 or go ad-free for $50 and stream as much Star Trek content as you can get through in a year.

CBS All Access

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streaming

PC Games

Computers

Storage

Audio

Other

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.