Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV products, but you can also save money on most of the latest Roku media streaming devices right now, which means you’re spoiled for choice if you’re looking for a way to stream 4K media to your TV without breaking the bank.
Meanwhile, Amazon Kindle eReaders on sale ahead of Valentine’s Day, Newegg is running a sale on PC components, and you can pick up a refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for just $60.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers and PC components & peripherals
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9 14″ 4K touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB for $1249 – B&H
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13″ 4K convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $950 – Best Buy
- Save up to 35-percent on PC components & storage – Newegg 72 Hour Sale
- WD EasyStore 12TB USB 3.0 external desktop HDD for $190 – Best Buy
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 – Amazon
- Refurb Kindle eReaders for $40 and up – Woot
Media Streamers
- Roku Premiere 4K HDR media streamer for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra 2020 media streamer for $72 – Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K HDR media streamer & sound bar for $109 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $22 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Blaster for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $105 – Amazon
Other
- DJI Osmo Pocket handheld 3-axis gimbal 12MP/4K camera for $199 – Amazon
- iEssentials 5W wireless charging pad (3-pack) for $16 – meh
- Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker for $28 – B&H (price in cart)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds $60 – Best Buy
- 30 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Play hundreds of game demos for free – Steam Game Festival