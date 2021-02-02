Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is running a 24-hour flash sale on hundreds of products including computers, TVs smartphones, headphones, and more.
Meanwhile Amazon is offering the latest MacBooks (with Apple M1 chips) for up to $100 off, and OnePlus is running a Valentine’s Day Sale on select phones.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Asus 14″ Chromebook convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $329 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- Asus ZenBook 14 w/Ryzen 5 4500U/MX350/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB?512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $945 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Air w/M1 for $990 and up – Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 13 w/M1 for $1199 and up – Amazon
- Intel NUC8I3BEH mini desktop w/Core i3-8109U/16GB/256GB/Win10 Pro for $449 – Newegg
Smartphones
- OnePlus 8 w/SD865/8GB/128GB for $599 – OnePlus
- OnePlus 8 Pro w/SD865/12GB/256GB for $799 – OnePlus
- OnePlus 7T T-Mobile Version w/SD 855+/8GB/128GB for $399 – OnePlus
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ tablet w/32GB for $120 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3″ tablet w/32GB for $130 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3″ tablet w/32GB (And Alexa dock) for $150 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3″ tablet w/64GB (and Alexa dock) for $200 – Best Buy
Headphones
- Aukey EP-T31 true wireless earbuds for $28 – Amazon (coupon: YSBCQRHX)
- Jabra Move Style Edition Bluetooth headphones for $30 – Jabra (via eBay)
- Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds for $65 – Best Buy
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $70 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds for $110 – Best Buy
Other
- RAVPower 30W 2-port USB wall charger for $14 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- VicTsing wireless mouse for $7 – Amazon
- QNAP TS-453D-4G-US 4-bay NAS for $429 – Newegg (coupon: EMCESES24)
- Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu ad-free bundle for $19 per month – Disney+