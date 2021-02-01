Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon’s running sales on smart speakers, media streamers, mesh WiFi systems, and Bluetooth trackers. Meanwhile Lenovo is offering a sneak peek at its Presidents Day sale, which means you can save some money on a bunch of laptops and other products.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & tablets
- Microsoft Surface Go w/Pentium 4425Y/8GB/128GB for $523 – Microsoft Store
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $629 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Go w/Core m3-8100Y/8GB/128GB/4G LTE for $665 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $685 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKYIDEA5)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 4650U/8GB/256GB + mouse, slip cover & MS 365 for $685 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13″ laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: SNEAKYIDEA3)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 w/Rzyen 7 4700U/8GB/512GB for $727 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKFEB)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Alpha 2 13″ QLED convertible w/Core i7-10510U/12GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $867 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 9 4900HS/RTX 2060 Max-Q/16GB/1TB for $1150 – Best Buy
Keyboards & Mice
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $40 – Amazon
- Microsoft Bluetooth ergonomic mouse for $40 – Best Buy
- Logitech G Pro Hero gaming mouse for $50 – Amazon
- Insignia wireless keyboard & mouse for $15 – Best Buy
Networking
- TP-Link Deco M5 mesh WiFi 5 system (3-pack) for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon eero 6 WiFi 6 router (1-pack) for $103 – Amazon
- Amazon eero 6 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $272 – Amazon
- Refurb Netgear router sale – Woot
Headphones
- Mpow MDots true wireless earbuds for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 65G9H6FC)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for $34 – Amazon
- Beats Flex wireless earbuds for $40 – Amazon
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $74 – Sennheiser (via eBay)
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Amazon Echo Dot for $45 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $90 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential w/Google Assistant for $25 – Lenovo
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon ($30 for select customers with coupon: 4K21FTV)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Amazon
Other
- Save up to 40-percent on Anker charging accessories – Amazon
- Anker 65W USB-C wall charger for $30 – Amazon
- IOGEAR USB-C docking station for $90 – Best Buy
- Save up to 21-percent on Tile Bluetooth trackers – Amazon