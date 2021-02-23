The LG Rollable phone may not ever see the light of day (or maybe it will). And the jury is still out on whether Oppo’s rollable phone with a similar design will make the move from concept device to real-thing-you-can-buy.

But LG and Oppo aren’t the only companies looking for ways to use rollable screens in smartphones. Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Compal has a new concept design for a completely different kind of rollable phone. Meet the Compal Scroll concept.

Instead of a phone-sized display that expands to tablet-sized proportions at the push of a button, the Compal Scroll concept device is basically a tube with a 10 inch touchscreen display rolled up inside.

That display can be fully unrolled to give you a tablet-sized screen or partially unrolled for a phone-like experience that may be easier to interact with using one hand. But when the screen is rolled all the way up, it’s inaccessible, giving you a portable device that should be small enough to fit into most pockets.

There does appear to be a small secondary display that you can use to view notifications, interact with media player controls, or perform other simple actions without the need to unroll the screen.

Other features seem to include a single camera and a speaker.

Keep in mind that the Compal Scroll is a concept device from a company that doesn’t typically produce its own hardware or sell products under its own brand name. It’s unlikely that the Scroll will ever be released as a commercial product, but if it is, it will likely have different brand and product names.

But it does provide a glimpse at another possible form factor for smartphones and tablets with flexible/rollable display technology.

via IF World Design Guide Award entry

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

