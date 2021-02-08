The AYA Neo handheld gaming PC has been under development since last spring, and recently the makers of the little computer shipped the first 500 Founder Edition devices to customers in China.

With factories in that country shutting down for Chinese New Year though, the folks at AYA say the next 900 pre-orders won’t go out until after the holiday ends on February 26th. The team has also decided to delay its international crowdfunding campaign until after Chinese New Year, which means it won’t launch until late February or early March at the soonest.

But AYA says deliveries won’t be affected – backers of the upcoming Indiegogo campaign should still begin receiving their AYA Neo devices as soon as April.

The AYA Neo is basically what you’d get if you took the guts of a pretty decent 2020-era laptop, stuffed then into a 7 inch tablet, and slapped game controllers on the sides.

In other words, it looks a bit like a Nintendo Switch, but the game controllers aren’t detachable, and under the hood is the beating heart of a full-fledged Windows computer including an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U “Renoir” processor with Radeon Vega 6 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive.

It’s expected to sell for $699 and up during crowdfunding, which makes it cheaper than its closest competitors, the GPD Win 3 ($799 and up during crowdfunding) and One Netbook One Gx1 Pro ($1400 and up).

Here’s an overview of the AYA Neo’s specs:

Display7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD
5-point multitouch
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core/6-thread
GPUAMD Radeon Vega 6
RAM16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X
Storage512GB WD SN550 PCIe NVMe (M.2 2280)
Power12,300 mAh, 47 Whr battery
65 W fast charging
USB Ports3 x USB-C
AudioStereo speakers
3.5mm audio
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
CoolingCopper radiator
2 x 8mm copper heat pipes
Fan
OtherBuilt-in game controllers
gyroscope
gravity sensor
Dimensions255mm x 106mm x 20mm
Weight650 grams (~1.4 pounds)

via @AYA_device

  1. Early reviews seem pretty good though I hesitate given the price. IMO we need to get back to the days of inexpensive UMPCs. These new systems are great but I’d really like an AMD 6 or 8 core APU in a 10 or 11 inch form factor for 700 or less.

