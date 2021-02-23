A few years after launching the Asus PN40 line of small form-factor desktop computers with fanless designs and support for low-power 6-watt Intel Celeron or Pentium Silver chips, Asus is preparing to launch a new model called the Asus PN41.

It will likely be virtually identical to its predecessor on the outside, but under the hood the new model is powered by Intel Celeron N5100 or Pentium Silver N6000 chips from the new “Jasper Lake” family.

That means we should see up to 35-percent better performance when compared with previous-gen “Gemini Lake Refresh” chips, thanks to the move to Intel’s new 10nm Tremont architecture.

FanlesTech spotted listings for the new Asus PN41 with Celeron and Pentium chips at online retailer lambda-tek. I’d take the prices with a grain of salt, since there are no pictures on the website yet, no detailed specs, and now ship date listed.

But it does look like we can expect configurations with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Windows 10 Pro software plus 3-year warranties. It’s likely that the memory and storage can be upgraded.

The previous-gen Asus PN40 mini PC is a 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ computer with a 2.5 inch drive bay and M.2 slot for storage, plus a set of ports that includes USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI, VGA, mini DisplayPort, and Ethernet.

I’d expect the new model to be similarly equipped when it arrives.

