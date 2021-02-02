The maker of the Arduboy line of handheld retro game systems has been producing pocket-sized gaming hardware for years. But the new Arduboy Nano goes beyond pocket-sized. It’s small enough to hang from a keychain.

In fact, it’s so small that it’s probably extraordinarily uncomfortable to use for actually gaming. But it’s a fully functional device that can play games.

Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately), it’s not actually available for purchase… but developer Kevin Bates says that could change if there’s enough interest.

The Arduboy Nano measures less than an inch tall, has a 0.49 inch, 64 x 32 pixel OLED display, and it’s powered by the same ATmega 32u4 microcontroller used for the full-sized (3.3″ x 2.1″ x 0.2″) model.

With a tiny screen, a miniscule D-pad, and two tiny buttons, I can’t imagine most folks will actually want to game for very long on this little thing… and they couldn’t even if they wanted to. It’s 25 mAh battery only provides a little over an hour of run time.

There’s also a 15mm piezoelectric speaker that’s said to be rather quiet due to its size.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

4 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Okay this is just getting ridiculous. Maybe I should design a portable gaming system that can be inserted into a Microfiche reader…

    Reply