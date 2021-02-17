Amazon makes a lot of its own hardware these days, including tablets, smart speakers, eReaders, and media streamers. But every now and then the company releases a product that’s a dud (like the Fire Phone) or that may have limited appeal and don’t stick around long (like the Amazon Echo Look).

So the company has launched a new program called Build It, which helps Amazon hedge its bets when introducing wacky new products.

Amazon will introduce new items, make them available for pre-order at a promotional price for 30 days, and if enough people place orders then the company will produce the hardware and ship units to customers. If not enough orders are placed, then Amazon will drop the idea and move onto something else.

Basically Build It sounds like it’s Amazon’s answer to crowdfunding, except the idea is to gauge interest in a product before moving forward, not to raise the money to take it from concept to product.

The first three Build It items are now up for pre-order.

They include:

All of the devices are compatible with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, although you’ll need to pair them with compatible Echo devices in order for them to work, so these are products aimed for folks who’ve already bout into Amazon’s Echo/Alexa ecosystem or plan to do so.

The sticky note printer is a thermal printer that allows you to print reminders, shopping lists, or other items using your voice. It comes with a single roll of yellow sticky paper, but does not require any ink. If the printer reaches its goals, you’ll be able to order additional rolls of paper in yellow, white, pink, and blue colors.

Amazon’s Nutrition Scale lets you drop a quantity of a food item on the scale and then ask Alexa for nutritional details including calories, carbohydrates, or sugar content. When paired with an Alexa-enabled speaker, you’ll hear the results. But if you have an Echo Show smart display, you’ll also be able to see the nutritional info on the screen.

The cuckoo clock… is a cuckoo clock. It has analog clock face, a mechanical pendulum, and a mechanical cuckoo that pops out to sound an alarm. There’s a speaker that lets you set custom alarm sounds and chimes, and you can set reminders with your voice.

