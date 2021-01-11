Zotac’s latest small form-factor gaming computer is the Magnus One with up to an Intel Core i7-10700 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and support for up to 64GB of RAM, a 500W power supply, and a whole lot of ports.

That’s all stuffed into a case that measures 10.5″ x 9″ x 5″ for a volume of 8.3 liters, making the computer larger than some mini PCs, but still about one fourth the size of a typical desktop tower.

Zotac says the Magnus One, also known by the model number ZBOX-ECM73070C, will be available in barebones and ready-to-go configurations. The barebones version ships without any memory, storage, or operating system, while the ready-to-go version comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB M.2 SSD, a 1TB 2.5 inch hard drive, and Windows 10 pre-installed.

Ports on both versions include:

  • 1 x HDMI 2.1 (up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz)
  • 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz)
  • 1 x HDMI 1.4a (up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30 Hz)
  • 1 x Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
  • 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2
  • 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
  • 1 x SDSX card reader
  • Analog stereo

The system also has a Killer AX1650 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and features dual wireless antennas.

Zotac hasn’t announced a price or release date yet.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.