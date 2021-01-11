Zotac’s latest small form-factor gaming computer is the Magnus One with up to an Intel Core i7-10700 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and support for up to 64GB of RAM, a 500W power supply, and a whole lot of ports.

That’s all stuffed into a case that measures 10.5″ x 9″ x 5″ for a volume of 8.3 liters, making the computer larger than some mini PCs, but still about one fourth the size of a typical desktop tower.

Zotac says the Magnus One, also known by the model number ZBOX-ECM73070C, will be available in barebones and ready-to-go configurations. The barebones version ships without any memory, storage, or operating system, while the ready-to-go version comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB M.2 SSD, a 1TB 2.5 inch hard drive, and Windows 10 pre-installed.

Ports on both versions include:

1 x HDMI 2.1 (up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz)

3 x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz)

1 x HDMI 1.4a (up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30 Hz)

1 x Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x SDSX card reader

Analog stereo

The system also has a Killer AX1650 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and features dual wireless antennas.

Zotac hasn’t announced a price or release date yet.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

