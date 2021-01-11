Zotac’s latest small form-factor gaming computer is the Magnus One with up to an Intel Core i7-10700 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics and support for up to 64GB of RAM, a 500W power supply, and a whole lot of ports.
That’s all stuffed into a case that measures 10.5″ x 9″ x 5″ for a volume of 8.3 liters, making the computer larger than some mini PCs, but still about one fourth the size of a typical desktop tower.
Zotac says the Magnus One, also known by the model number ZBOX-ECM73070C, will be available in barebones and ready-to-go configurations. The barebones version ships without any memory, storage, or operating system, while the ready-to-go version comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB M.2 SSD, a 1TB 2.5 inch hard drive, and Windows 10 pre-installed.
Ports on both versions include:
- 1 x HDMI 2.1 (up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz)
- 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz)
- 1 x HDMI 1.4a (up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30 Hz)
- 1 x Killer E3000 2.5 Gbps Ethernet
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2
- 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
- 1 x SDSX card reader
- Analog stereo
The system also has a Killer AX1650 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and features dual wireless antennas.
Zotac hasn’t announced a price or release date yet.