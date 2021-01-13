Just a few months after launching the YARH.IO MK1 handheld computer designed around a Raspberry Pi 3B+, there’s a new model with a smaller display and case that’s designed to be easier to hold in your hands.

The YARH.IO Micro 2 pairs a Raspberry Pi mini PC with a 4 inch display, a 3,500 mAh battery, a QWERTY keyboard and a 3D printed case that measures 4.8″ x 4.6″ x 1.1″.

You can buy a fully assembled system in black, grey, or red colors… but at $630, it ain’t cheap. Since the design files, parts list, and software are all available from the YARH.IO website though, you could also attempt to build your own if you’ve got the hardware and know-how.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to do a little surgery on a Raspberry Pi 3B+ to make it fit in the case though. The Ethernet port has been removed and the developer shaved off some of hte USb ports.

The kit includes an 800 x 480 pixel IPS LCD display with support for capacitive touch input, a cheap Bluetooth mini keyboard, and a variety of other odds and and ends including an Arduino proMicro to monitor the battery and regulate its power and a real-time clock module to store the date and time.

You can find more details at the YARH.IO website.

via NotebookCheck

