Once upon a time when the web was young and trustworthy sites for downloading Windows software were hard to find, TUCOWS emerged and quickly became a top destination for folks looking for the latest versions of freeware and shareware applications, eventually adding support for Linux, Mac and a handful of other operating systems.

Nearly 3 decades after first launching though, Tucows has pivoted to become a domain registrar, wholesale domain name seller, and the company behind the Ting Internet fiber optic service.

One thing that isn’t really a big part of the Tucows business anymore? Hosting downloadable freeware and shareware. So the company has announced that it’s retiring Tucows Downloads.

At this point the company says the website is old, difficult to maintain, and vulnerable to security risks if Tucows didn’t actively expend the effort to keep it updated… which would draw resources away from the company’s other businesses.

Much of the software hosted by Tucows Download was also old and dated at this point, and there are plenty of other places to more up-to-date Windows app downloads, including:

But if you’re feeling nostalgic and want to scroll through the old Tucows downloads section, it’s alive and well in the Tucows Software Library at the Internet Archive, with more than 32 thousand applications available for download, most of which appear to have been uploaded to Tucows between 1993 and 2004.

via Hacker News

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

