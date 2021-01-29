Chinese PC maker Topton specializes in small form-factor desktop computers and one of the company’s newest is a 7.6″ x 7.6″ x 1.8″ PC powered by a 45 watt AMD Ryzen 4000H series processor.

It’s available from AliExpress for $675 and up.

The entry-level price gets you a model with a Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but all of those features can be upgraded.

The computer has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe storage, a 2.5 inch drive bay for a SATA hard drive or SSD, and two SODIMM slots for DDR44 memory. Topton offers configurations with up to a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of solid state storage, and/or a 2TB hard drive.

Each version has Radeon Vega graphics and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic

1 x 3.5mm headphone

The computer has a an aluminum alloy chassis and a fan for active cooling. The lack of a Thunderbolt port may be a limiting factor for some users, but it’s not unusual on AMD-powered devices. Topton’s inclusion of four USB 2.0 ports, on the other hand, just seems anachronistic in 2021.

via AndroidPC.es

