A Chinese PC maker is selling a small form-factor desktop computer that’s about the size of two Intel NUC mini PCs stacked on top of one another.

The reason for the added height? There’s a LCD display on the front of the computer. It’s a small, non-touch display designed to show information like the CPU temperature rather than to act as a full-fledged display, but according to the product description, it can be customized.

The e.mini V6 is available from AliExpress for $417 and up.

The starting price is for a barebones computer with an Intel Core i5-7200U dual-core Kaby Lake processor and no memory or storage, but you can configure the system with up to 32GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The computer measures about 4.6″ x 4.6″ x 3.1″ and under the hood it has M.2 slots for solid state storage and a wireless card and two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory. There’s also a fan for active cooling.

On the back of the system, there are HDMI, mini DisplayPort, and Ethernet jacks, a power jack, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

There’s another USB 3.0 port on the front, as well as a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, a power button, and the LCD screen. There’s no information on the exact size or resolution of the display.

The computer has an aluminum body and an ABS plastic top cover with a logo in the center that’s surrounded by a circle that can light up in seven different colors.

You can buy the computer in white or black colors options, but white is the default. It looks like you’ll have to contact the seller if you’d prefer black.

via AndroidPC.es

