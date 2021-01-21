System76 and Tuxedo Computers are both taking orders for new thin and light laptops with 15.6 inch displays and support for up to a 28 watt Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor.

As far as I can tell, the new System76 Darter Pro and Tuxedo InfinityBook S 15 are based on the same OEM design, since the laptops are the same size, shape, and weight. They’re also priced similarly: the former sells for $1099 and up while the latter is available for 937 Euros (about $1140) and up.

But there are a few differences aside from the language and the country of origin.

System76 Darter Pro

One of the biggest difference is that System76 offers to install Ubuntu or the company’s own Pop!_OS operating system, while Tuxedo sells its laptops with a choice of Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, or Tuxedo OS.

Tuxedo also offers a lot of different keyboard layout options including German, English (US or UK), Italian, French, Spanish, and even Dvorak.

But both laptops are 14.1″ x 8.7″ x 0.8″ notebooks that weigh 3.84 pounds with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display and:

  • 28W Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processor options
  • Up to 64GB DDR-3200 memory
  • 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slot
  • 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 or SATA slot
  • 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port
  • 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port
  • 1 x microSD card reader
  • 1 x  Gigabit Ethernet jack
  • 1 x HDMI port
  • 1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The laptops have backlit keyboards, stereo speakers, and 720p webcam. They’re powered by 73Wh batteries and come with 65W USB-C power adapters and the notebooks support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

 

