System76 and Tuxedo Computers are both taking orders for new thin and light laptops with 15.6 inch displays and support for up to a 28 watt Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor.

As far as I can tell, the new System76 Darter Pro and Tuxedo InfinityBook S 15 are based on the same OEM design, since the laptops are the same size, shape, and weight. They’re also priced similarly: the former sells for $1099 and up while the latter is available for 937 Euros (about $1140) and up.

But there are a few differences aside from the language and the country of origin.

One of the biggest difference is that System76 offers to install Ubuntu or the company’s own Pop!_OS operating system, while Tuxedo sells its laptops with a choice of Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, or Tuxedo OS.

Tuxedo also offers a lot of different keyboard layout options including German, English (US or UK), Italian, French, Spanish, and even Dvorak.

But both laptops are 14.1″ x 8.7″ x 0.8″ notebooks that weigh 3.84 pounds with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display and:

28W Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processor options

Up to 64GB DDR-3200 memory

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slot

1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 or SATA slot

1 x Thunderbolt 4 port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A port

1 x microSD card reader

1 x Gigabit Ethernet jack

1 x HDMI port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The laptops have backlit keyboards, stereo speakers, and 720p webcam. They’re powered by 73Wh batteries and come with 65W USB-C power adapters and the notebooks support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

