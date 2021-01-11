Lenovo’s newest ThinkPad tablet with a detachable keyboard is coming this month. The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable is a tablet with a 12.3 inch, FHD+ 3:2 aspect ratio display, a detachable keyboard with backlit keys, support for a digital pen, and an Intel Tiger Lake vPro processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It goes on sale this month for $1149 and up, and it’s pretty much what you’d get if you asked Lenovo to design a Microsoft Surface-style tablet.

And yes, that means there’s a Lenovo TrackPoint system with a pointing nub in the center of the keyboard as well as a touchpad below it.

Other features include support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, a 42 Wh battery, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition. You can also use a fingerprint reader on the keyboard for security.

The tablet has Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Type-C ports and a headset jack. And there’s a nano SIM card slot in models featuring a 4G LTE Cat 9 modem.

All models feature support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC.

The tablet alone measures 11.2″ x 8″ x 0.35″ and weighs 1.67 pounds. Add the keyboard and it weighs a combined 2.42 pounds and measures 0.57 inches thick.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

