This week NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel all launched new chips designed for high-performance gaming laptops. And we’ve seen a lot of companies announce new notebooks powered by those chips. But so far most have had one thing in common: they ship with Windows 10.

Now Spanish PC maker Slimbook has revealed new gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and support for Ubuntu or Windows.

The new Slimbook Titan is up for pre-order for 1750 € and up and the laptop should begin shipping in May, 2021.

The starting price is for an Ubuntu model. You have to pay extra for Windows 10 if you want a dual-boot configuration and/or a notebook that just ships with Windows.

Slimbook’s newest laptop , a 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, and ports including HDMI, Ethernet, USB-C, and USB-A.

The notebook supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and it can be configured with up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe storage (there are M.2 slots, so you can also buy it with just a single SSD and add your own).

The Slimbook Titan weighs about 4.6 pounds and features an aluminum body and a 93.4 Wh battery. It also has a backlit opto-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, and Slimbook lets customers choose from Spanish, German, English (US or UK) keyboards layouts.

via GamingOnLinux

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

