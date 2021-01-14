Samsung’s 2021 flagship smartphone lineup includes three models powered by the company’s new Exynos 2100 processor. On paper, the chip looks very competitive with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chip (which will also be used for Galaxy S21 series phones as sold in some regions). And the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G also pack plenty of RAM, storage, camera features, and if you opt for the top of the line model, an S-Pen stylus.

That makes the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G the first Samsung Galaxy phone outside of the Galaxy Note series to feature pen support.

The S-Pen is sold separately as a $40 accessory for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, but if you already have a pen from a previous-gen Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab it should work with the new phone.

But one thing the phone doesn’t have is a slot for storing the stylus in the phone when you’re not using it. Instead you can purchase an optional case for $70 that stores the pen, or just keep it in your pocket, bag, or hand I guess.

Another thing that doesn’t come in the box with any of the Galaxy S21 series phones is a charger. Samsung figures most people probably already have one lying around. You do get a USB cable that should work with many existing chargers. Or if you need a new power adapter you can pick up a 25W fast charger for $20.

Samsung has also made one other change to its 2021 smartphone lineup that’s likely to disgruntle some folks: there are no microSD card slots in any of the new phones.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new phones:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Display 6.2 inch

2400 x 1080 pixel

421 ppi

AMOLED

120 Hz 6.7 inch

2400 x 1080 pixel

394 ppi

AMOLED

120 Hz 6.8 inch

3200 x 1400 pixel

515 ppi

120 Hz Processor Exynos 2100 Exynos 2100 Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB

16GB Storage 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Rear cameras 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

64MP telephoto (f/2.0) 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

64MP telephoto (f/2.0) 108MP wide angle (f/1.8)

12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

10MP 3X telephoto (f/2.4)

10MP 10X telephoto (f/4.9) Front camera 10MP wide-angle (f/2.2) 10MP wide-angle (f/2.2) 40MP wide-angle (f/2.2) Battery 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 25W fast (wired)

15W fast (wireless)

Wireless PowerShare 25W fast (wired)

15W fast (wireless)

Wireless PowerShare 25W fast (wired)

15W fast (wireless)

Wireless PowerShare Connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC S-Pen support? No No Yes Colors Grey

White

Pink

Violet Silver

Black

Violet Silver

Black Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 171 grams 202 grams 228 grams Price $799 and up $999 and up $1199 and up

All of the new phones feature stereo speakers, in-screen fingerprint readers that use ultrasonic technology, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The smartphones will also ship with Android 11 and the Samsung One UI 3.1 user interface.

