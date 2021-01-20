Samsung launched its first Galaxy Book products in 2017, offering a pair of 2-in-1 Windows tablets with Intel processors and detachable keyboards. The company followed up with the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy Book S in 2019 and then the Galaxy Book Flex, Alpha and ION notebooks with Intel chips and QLED displays.

And now it looks like the company may have two or three new Galaxy Book Pro laptops on the way.

Some preliminary details including model numbers were revealed in a recent listing on the Bluetooth SIG website.

Here are the names for the new laptops, which give us a pretty good idea of what to expect in terms of form factor at least:

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro LTE

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G

All of the computers are described as notebook PCs, but I think it’s safe to assume that the models with 360 in their names will feature convertible designs with touchscreen displays, 360-degree hinges and support for use in laptop, tablet, tend, and stand modes.

That suggests the other models may be clamshell-style laptops, although I suppose it’s also possible that these could be tablets with detachable keyboards.

There are no details in the Bluetooth SIG listing about screen size, processor, memory, or storage. But all models will support Bluetooth 5.1 and it looks like some models will be available with 4G LTE and/or 5G cellular capabilities.

via MySmartPrice

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

