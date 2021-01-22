Apple turned heads when the company launched the first MacBook Air in 2008 – a laptop that was famously slim enough to fit inside an envelope. Last year the company refreshed the line with a new model powered by the company’s M1 processor that delivers powerful performance, long battery life, and a fanless design.

So what’s next? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a thinner, lighter model with a next-gen processor with an Apple MagSafe magnetic charger – something missing from the current-gen model. Gurman reports that the new MacBook Air could launch later this year or early next year.

The new model is said to still pack a 13 inch display, but it will have a smaller overall profile thanks to slimmer borders around the screen – a trend we’ve seen in laptops, tablets, and smartphones in recent years.

Apple’s current-gen MacBook Air weighs 2.8 pounds and measures 0.63 inches at its thickest point. So while we don’t know the exact size of the new model, Gurman’s report that it’ll be thinner and lighter should give you a little idea of what to expect.

According to Gurman’s sources, Apple will continue selling the current MacBook Air, which has a $999 starting price, as an entry-level model while offering the new version with an upgraded processor and more compact design as a higher-priced premium option.

In the long term, Apple is also said to be developing Macs with support for cellular connectivity and Face ID biometric security. The company is also allegedly considering building a 15 inch version of the MacBook Air. But none of those things are likely to be available in the next year or so.

