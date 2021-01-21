Nearly a decade after debuting its first $35 single-board computer, the Raspberry Pi Foundation is launching a new Raspberry Pi Pico that sells for just $4. It’s so small and so cheap that you get one free when you buy a copy of the February 2021 edition of HackSpace magazine.

But the Raspberry Pi Pico isn’t a full-fledged, Linux-friendly general-purpose desktop computer like other Raspberry Pi devices. Instead it’s a small board built around Raspberry Pi’s new RP2040 microcontroller which is a low-power chip designed for low-latency I/O, analog input, and lightweight software.

In a nutshell, it’s designed for applications that need to interact with sensors, motors, lights, or other hardware but which don’t require a complex general-purpose operating system like Linux, which might just slow things down. Of course, the Pico can be paired with a Raspberry Pi or other computer for more complex actions. And the Raspberry Pi Foundation is also making the RP2040 microcontroller available to third-party hardware makers, so there are a number of new boards featuring the chip from companies including Adafruit, Arduino, Pimoroni, and Sparkfun.

Among other things, the RP2040 chip features a 133 MHz dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ processor, 264KB of on-chip memory, support for up to 16MB of off-chip flash memory, a DMA controller, 30 GPIO pins (including 4 that support analog inputs), a USB 1.1 controller, and UART, SPI, and I2C controllers (2 each).

The Raspberry Pi Pico board pairs the microcontroller with 2MB of flash memory, 26 exposed GPIO pin, a USB port, LED light, and a power supply chip (with support for 1.8 to 5.5V, enabling support for power sources including AA or lithium-ion batteries).

Raspberry Pi says it’s also making a C software development kit, GCC-based toolchain, and Visual Studio Code integration available as well as detailed documentation.

And if you’d rather pick up an RP2040 board with different features, third-party boards offer features including more flash storage, lights, input and output features, microphones, wireless modules, and motion sensors including gyroscopes, accelerometers, and compass.

Most of those third-party boards should be available for pre-order in the coming weeks, and you can read more about them (and find links) at the Raspberry Pi Blog.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.