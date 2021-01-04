Qualcomm’s expanding its line of 5G-enabled smartphone chips with its first Snapdragon 400 series processor equipped with a 5G modem.

The Qaulcomm Snapdragon 480 processor is an 8nm octa-core processor designed for entry-level and mid-range phones, and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X51 5G modem with support for peak download speeds up to 2.5 Gbps and peak upload speeds of 660 Mbps.

Qualcomm says we can expect phones powered by the new chip to be introduced in early 2021, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few announcements scheduled to coincide with the Consumer Electronics Show next week.

While 5G support is probably the defining characteristic of the new processor, it also features Qualcomm Adreno 619 graphics, a Qualcomm Hexagon 686 digital signal processor, plus a Qualcomm Sensing Hub for low-power voice and audio detection, among other things.

The Snapdragon 480 is also the first 400 series chip from Qualcomm to feature:

Spectra 345 image signal processor with support for capturing from three cameras at the same time (save up to 3 x 13MP still images or record up to 3 x 720p videos simultaneously)

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology

Other features include support for up to a FHD+ display with a 120 refresh rate and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity.

You can find more details at the Qualcomm website or check out AnandTech’s overview of the new processor.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

