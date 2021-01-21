The new PicoSystem handheld game system from Pimoroni is a tiny gaming device with a 240 x 240 pixel IPS LCD display, four buttons, a D-Pad, a Lipo battery, and USB-C port for power.

It’s also powered by Raspberry Pi’s new RP2040 microcontroller and supports a software library for coders who want to create their own games as well as play games made by others.

The PicoSystem will be available from Pimoroni soon for £58.50 (about $80), and it’s just one of a whole range of new products from the company that are built around Raspberry Pi’s new low-cost, low-power RP2040 microcontroller.

Pimoroni has been selling Raspberry Pi-based products since 2012, and now that Raspberry Pi has branched out into the microcontroller space, here are a few of the new products Pimoroni is selling and/or planning to sell soon:

There are also Pico Omnibus and Decker devices that double or quadruple the number of accessible GPIO pins and allow you to connect multiple Pico devices to a single expander board.

