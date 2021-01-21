The new PicoSystem handheld game system from Pimoroni is a tiny gaming device with a 240 x 240 pixel IPS LCD display, four buttons, a D-Pad, a Lipo battery, and USB-C port for power.
It’s also powered by Raspberry Pi’s new RP2040 microcontroller and supports a software library for coders who want to create their own games as well as play games made by others.
The PicoSystem will be available from Pimoroni soon for £58.50 (about $80), and it’s just one of a whole range of new products from the company that are built around Raspberry Pi’s new low-cost, low-power RP2040 microcontroller.
Pimoroni has been selling Raspberry Pi-based products since 2012, and now that Raspberry Pi has branched out into the microcontroller space, here are a few of the new products Pimoroni is selling and/or planning to sell soon:
- Tiny 2040: Fingernail-sized RP20440 dev board with US
- Pico Explorer Base: Embedded electronics kit for educators and students with a speaker, display, mini breadboard, GPIO headers, and I2C sockets
- Pico Display Pack: 1.14 inch, 2440 x 135 pixel IPS LCD screen for a Raspberry Pi Pico
- Pico Audio Pack: Adds a headphone amplifier and line out to the Raspberry Pi Pico
- Pico RGB Keypad Base: 4×4 array of buttons with RGB lights that turns the Raspberry Pi Pico into a custom USB input device for a PC or other gear
- Pico VGA Demo Base: Adds BGA output, audio output, and a microSD card slot to the Raspberry Pi Pico
- Pico Scroll Pack: 7×17 grid of white LED lights for the Raspberry Pi Pico
- Pico Unicorn Pack: 7×16 grid similar to above, except this time the LEDs are support RGB colors
There are also Pico Omnibus and Decker devices that double or quadruple the number of accessible GPIO pins and allow you to connect multiple Pico devices to a single expander board.