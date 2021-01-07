The NexDock 360 looks like a laptop, but it doesn’t have its own processor, memory, storage or operating system. Instead it’s designed to use your phone (or other devices like a Raspberry Pi) for those things.

Plug your phone into the NexcDock 360 and you can interact with your mobile apps on a 13.3 inch touchscreen display, type on a full-sized keyboard, and use the device’s touchpad and USB ports, among other things.

NexDock has been making laptop docks like this for a few years, but the new model is the first to feature a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use it in laptop, tablet, tent, or st6and modes. The NexDock 360 is up for pre-order for $269 and it should begin shipping in March, 2021.

The new laptop dock features USB-C and mini HDMI inputs on one side. You can use these to connect your phone or other devices.

On the other side of the dock, there’s a USB 3.0 Type-C data power, a USB-C charging port, a headset jack, a microSDXC card reader, and a power button.

The NexDock 360 measures 12.1″ x 8.2″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 2.6 pounds. It features a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display with support for up to 300 nits of brightness, 100-percent sRGB color gamut, and 72-percent NTSC color gamut.

The device also has quad 1-watt speakers and a 44 Wh battery.

While anyone can pre-order a NexDock 360 now for a deposit of $169, NexDock notes that it will also ship the new laptop dock to customers who pre-ordered the NexDock Touch last year and haven’t yet received one.

That model was a 14.1 inch laptop dock with a touchscreen display but no 360 degree hinge. NexDock shipped an initial batch to customers, but the company says it ran into trouble with shipping and manufacturing during the pandemic and that as a small company with limited resources (and limited influence with manufacturers facing backlogs from bigger customers), it made more sense to offer the NexDock 360 to NexDock Touch customers rather than try to continue offering the older version.

Folks who’d prefer not to have their orders converted can contact NexDock to request a refund instead.

thanks Some Guy!

