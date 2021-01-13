A day after introducing an update to its dual-screen gaming laptop, Asus is turning attention to its ZenBook line of general purpose computers.

The new Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) is a 14 inch notebook with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake U-series processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics, while the Asus ZenBook Duo 15 (UX582) is a 15.6 inch model with an OLED display, up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK Comet Lake-H series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics.

Both notebooks also have a smaller Asus ScreenPad Plus above the keyboard. It can be used as a second screen, allowing you to move some apps to the smaller display without losing focus, or access controls for some full-screen apps on the second display.

Asus has been selling ZenBook Duo laptops for a few years, but aside from new processor and graphics options, the new models feature an updated design that tilts the back of the ScreenPad Plus to lift when you open the laptop lid, positioning the second screen at a 7 percent angle that should make it easier to see and to touch.

The new auto-tilt deign also brings improved airflow, which should help the notebook run cooler.

Here’s a brief overview of some specs and options for each of the new laptops:

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482)

Measuring 12.76″ x 8.74″ x 0.68″, this Intel Evo verified laptop has a starting weight of 3.46 pounds despite sporting two screens and a 70 Wh battery.

The primary display is a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD screen, while the second screen is a 12.65 inch, 1920 x 515 pixel IPS touchscreen display. Both screens support pen and style touch input.

Asus says the laptop will be available with 8GB to 32GB of LPDDR4X memory (soldered to the mainboard), up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage (or 32GB of Intel Optane memory plus a 512GB SSD), and the laptop features ports including two Thunderbolt 3, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A.

There’s a Windows Hello-compatible IR webcam, a backlit keyboard, and the notebook comes with a 65 watt USB-C power supply.

Asus ZenBook Duo 15 (UX582)

Asus outfits this laptop with a 15.6 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel OLED display with 440-nits of brightness, while the ScreenPad Plus is a 14 inch, 3840 x 1100 pixel IPS LCD display. Both support finger and pen touch.

This model supports up to 32GB of DDR4 onboard memory and a 1TB PCIe NVMe solid state drive and features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a DC power port.

It’s a significantly heavier notebook, weighing in at 5.16 pounds and measuring 14.17″ x 9.81″ x 0.96″. The laptop has a 92 Wh battery and comes with a 240W power supply.

The ZenBook Duo 15’s HD webcam supports Windows Hello face recognition, and like its smaller sibling, this model has a touchpad to the right of the keyboard.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the new ZenBook Duo 14 should begin shipping this month, while the updated ZenBook Duo 15 should be available in April.

stuff

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

