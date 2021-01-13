The MSI Stealth 15M is a gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch, 144 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-11375H Tiger Lake H35-series processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

It’s also the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from MSI to date, measuring 14.1″ x 9.76″ x 0.63″ and weighing less than 3.75 pounds.

Prices are expected to start at $1399 and the laptop will ship in March, but it’s up for pre-order starting now (the only model I can find is a $1499 version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage).

The MSI Stealth 15M has two SODIMM slots for up to 644GB of DDR4-3200 memory and an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Other features include stereo 2W speakers, a 720p webcam, a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and support for Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6.

The laptop has a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a headset jack, a microSD card reader and an HDMI port with support for 4K 60Hz output.

The laptop has an aluminum chassis and it will be available in white or grey color options.

One thing that the notebook probably doesn’t have? Stellar battery life. It’s powered by a 52 Wh battery which should be good enough for basic computing tasks, but which will likely only provide a few hours of run time while gaming, if that.

If you’re looking for more battery life (and more horsepower) and are willing to buy a heavier laptop to get it, there’s always the new MSI GS66 Stealth. This 15.6 inch laptop has a 300 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-10870H processor, and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and a 99.9 Wh battery. But it’s a bit heavier at 4.6 pounds, and quite a bit pricier – a model with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and RTX 3070 graphics is up for pre-order for $2399.

MSI is also introducing several other new laptops with GeForce RTX 30xx graphics and 10th or 11th-gen Intel processors including a new MSI Creator 15 laptop for content creation, the new MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop with a Comet Lake-H processor and RTX 3060 graphics, the MSI GP66 Leopard notebook with up to a Core i7-10870H processor and RTX 3070 graphics and the new MSI GE66 Raider with up to a Cor ei9-10980HK processor, RTX 3080 graphics, and a 99 Wh battery.

You can find more details in MSI’s press release.

