Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 870 processor is designed for affordable flagship phones (or flagship killers if you prefer). Now Motorola has launched the first smartphone powered by the chip and, as expected, it’s a pretty affordable device.

The Motorola Edge S is up for pre-order in China with prices starting at about $310 for a phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone should ship to customers starting February 3rd.

Motorala hasn’t announced international pricing or availability yet, but a release leak from Evan Blass suggests two things:

The phone may be known as the Moto G100 in some markets.

It can be used with an optional cradle that offers a desktop mode for viewing apps on a monitor for multitasking, video conferencing, and more. Motorola president Sergio Bunac teased this feature during a presentation in December.

While the Snapdragon 870 chip doesn’t have all of the upgrades found in the new Snapdragon 888 processor, the chip is a little faster than last year’s Snapdragon 865, which could make it an interesting alternative to a Snapdragon 700 series chip for cheaper flagships like the Motorola Edge S.

In addition to the new processor, the phone features a 6.7 inch, 2520 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a fingerprint reader on the side of the phone, support for 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 plus a whole lot of cameras:

16MP primary + 8MP ultrawide front cameras

64MP primary + 16MP ultrawide + 2MP depth + time of flight rear cameras/sensors

Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery, 20W fast charging support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage.

via GSM Arena and MyFixGuide

