The MINISFORUM EliteMini X400 is a desktop computer that measures about 6.1″ x 6″ x 2.4″, making it a little larger than a typical Intel NUC, but still pretty small by desktop computer standards. And unlike Intel’s mini PCs, this compact computer is powered by an AMD Ryzen Pro 4000U processor.

First announced in October, the EliteMini X400 is now available for purchase from GeekBuying for $579 and up. It’s also available from the MINISFORUM Store, with prices starting at $629.

The reason GeekBuying’s starting price is lower is because the retailer offers an entry-level model with a Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, while the MINISFORUM Store only offers models with 16GB of RAM.

The computer is available with up to a Ryzen 7 Pro 44750G processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with a top-of-the-line model selling for $939.

You can also upgrade the memory and storage on your own. Under the hood each model has a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD as well as an M.2 2280 PCIe slot and an M.2 2242 SATA slot for solid state storage and two SODIMM slots for DDR4 dual-channel memory.

Each model has the same selection of ports, which include:

1 x HDMI 2.0 (4K @ 60 Hz)

1 x DisplayPort (4K @ 60 Hz)

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.0

1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

3 x 3.5mm audio jacks (line, mic, and headphone)

1 x microSD card reader

There’s also a power adapter jack on the back, a power button on the front, and a rest hole.

The system also has a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

