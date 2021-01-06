Soon you may be able to doomscroll right from the Windows taskbar. Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 10 to members of the Windows Insider program on the dev channel and, among other things, it includes a “news and interests” feature integrated into the taskbar.

You’ll be able to get a glimpse of news headlines, weather forecasts, sports scores, stock prices, or other details tailored to your interests in a window that pops out from the taskbar when you want it and hides away when you don’t.

Microsoft notes that you’ll be able to personalize your feed… and if you don’t want to use the feature at all, you can also turn it off.

At launch Microsoft says the news and interests feature will only be available to Windows Insiders members in the US, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and India who have the Chromium-based version of the Microsoft Edge browser installed.

I suspect that means if you actually click through to read beyond the headline, your link will probably open in Edge as well… although I’d be pleasantly surprised if it turned out that this new feature opens links in your default browser instead.

Other new features in Windows Insider Preview Build 21286 include:

Support for creating and managing Storage Spaces from the Settings app

Support for new DiskUsage file system command line options

Support for using Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) to run a specified Linux command when a WSL distribution starts up

Tweaks to automatic time zone settings

New simplified Windows File Recovery modes (regular and extensive)

You can find more details in Microsoft’s blog post.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

