Soon you may be able to doomscroll right from the Windows taskbar. Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 10 to members of the Windows Insider program on the dev channel and, among other things, it includes a “news and interests” feature integrated into the taskbar.
You’ll be able to get a glimpse of news headlines, weather forecasts, sports scores, stock prices, or other details tailored to your interests in a window that pops out from the taskbar when you want it and hides away when you don’t.
Microsoft notes that you’ll be able to personalize your feed… and if you don’t want to use the feature at all, you can also turn it off.
At launch Microsoft says the news and interests feature will only be available to Windows Insiders members in the US, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and India who have the Chromium-based version of the Microsoft Edge browser installed.
I suspect that means if you actually click through to read beyond the headline, your link will probably open in Edge as well… although I’d be pleasantly surprised if it turned out that this new feature opens links in your default browser instead.
Other new features in Windows Insider Preview Build 21286 include:
- Support for creating and managing Storage Spaces from the Settings app
- Support for new DiskUsage file system command line options
- Support for using Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) to run a specified Linux command when a WSL distribution starts up
- Tweaks to automatic time zone settings
- New simplified Windows File Recovery modes (regular and extensive)
You can find more details in Microsoft’s blog post.
I’m going to assume they plan on collecting your data (what your interests are, what you click/don’t click on, etc.) so they or MS’ partners can provide you with ads that you “want to see”.
I doubt any end users asked for this, microsoft probably just got paid to do it by some big media conglomerate.
They seem to be putting a bunch of stuff the taskbar for some reason, I don’t know why.
I think Windows 10 is growing to the point that Microsoft needs to let users pick between different preconfigured modes with varying levels of features pre-disabled.
For example, when I install Windows 10, its awfully annoying to need to remember all of the garbage features that I need to kill. Cortana, OneDrive, File sharing updates, “tips about windows” notifications, ads in the start menu, “Getting to know you”, etc.
I think they should offer different preconfigured modes for Beginners, Average users, and Power users.
https://www.howtogeek.com/273824/windows-10-without-the-cruft-windows-10-ltsb-explained/
Yet one more thing that needs to be disabled before Windows is usable. Linux is looking rosier every day…