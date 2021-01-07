The LG Gram line of laptops are known for their featherweight designs, and the 2021 lineup continues the trend.

LG has announced it’ll be showing off a total of five new LG Gram laptops during the virtual Consumer Electronics Show next week, ranging from a 2.2 pound LG Gram 14 to a 3 pound LG Gram 17. All of the new laptops feature 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors with up to Intel Xe graphics, and despite their thin and light designs, the notebooks all have reasonably large batteries.

You can find detailed specs in the table below, but in a nutshell LG is introducing 14 inch, 16 inch, and 17 inch clamshell-style notebooks as well as 14 and 16 inch convertibles with touchscreen displays, support for pen input, and 360-degree hinges that allow you to use the computers in laptop or tablet modes.

All of the laptops have 16:10 aspect ratio displays – for the 14 inch models, that would be a 1920 x 1200 pixel screen, while the larger models have 2560 x 1600 pixel displays.

The LG Gram 201 lineup is also the first to feature slim bezels around all four sides of the display for a higher screen-to-body ratio than previous generations. And as expected, the new LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 16 2-in-1 notebooks will replace the previous-gen 15.6 inch models in LG’s laptop lineup.

And all of the new laptops are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, they all have dual M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe and/or SATA SSDs, and they all feature Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1, headphone, and microSD ports as well as fingerprint readers, and backlit keyboards.

LG hasn’t announce pricing or availability for the new laptops yet.

LG gram 17
(17Z90P)

LG gram 16
(16Z90P)

LG gram 14
(14Z90P)

LG gram 16 2-in-1
(16T90P)

LG gram 14 2-in-1
(14T90P)

Display Size

17-inch

16-inch

14-inch

16-inch

14-inch

LCD

WQXGA (2560 x
1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WQXGA (2560 x
1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WUXGA (1920 x
1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WQXGA (2560 x
1600), Touch IPS
Display, Corning
Gorilla Glass 6

WUXGA (1920 x
1200), Touch IPS
Display, Corning
Gorilla Glass 6

Aspect
Ratio

16:10

16:10

16:10

16:10

16:10

Weight

1350g (2.98lbs)

1190g (2.62lbs)

999g (2.2lbs)

1480g (3.26lbs)

1250g (2.76lbs)

Size

380.2 x 260.1 x
17.8mm
(14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70
inches)

355.9 x 243.4 x
16.8mm
(14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66
inches)

313.4 x 215.2 x
16.8mm
(12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66
inches)

356.6 x 248.3 x
16.95mm
(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
inches) 

314 x 219.5 x
16.75mm
(12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66
inches)

Battery

80Wh

80Wh

72Wh

80Wh

72Wh

CPU

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

GPU

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Memory

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

Storage

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

Color

White, Silver, Black

White, Silver, Black

White, Silver, Black

Silver, Black, Green

Silver, Black, Green

Keyboard

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

I/O Port

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4),
USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4),
USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1,
microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1,
microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USP

Fingerprint Reader,
Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,

Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Stylus Pen (Wacom
AES 2.0), Compliant
with 7 US Military
Standard 810G
tests, DTS X Ultra,
Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Stylus Pen (Wacom
AES 2.0), Compliant
with 7 US Military
Standard 810G
tests, DTS X Ultra,
Wi-Fi 6

press release

  1. The 14″ model should have a resolution of at least 1440p to have a useful scaled resolution, other then that, the lineup looks good.

    Reply