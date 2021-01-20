MediaTek is launching two new mobile processors aimed at flagship smartphones. The new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 chips are the company’s follow-up to the Dimensity 1000, with several key upgrades that should bring better performance and efficiency.

Where the Dimensity 1000 was a 7nm chip with four ARM Cortex-A77 CPU performance cores and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, the new chips are 6nm processors with Cortex-A78 performance cores. The top-of-the-line Dimensity 1200 also has one core that can hit frequencies up to 3 GHz, which makes it the MediaTek’s most powerful processor to date. It also supports devices with camera resolutions up to 200MP, matching Samsung’s new Exynos 2100 chip.

The company says we should see phones with the new chips from companies including Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme starting at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Here’s a run-down of key specs and capabilities for the new chips:

Dimensity 1200Dimensity 1100Dimensity 1000
Process6nm6nm7nm
CPU
  • 1x Cortex-A78 @ 3.0GHz
  • 3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz
  • 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
  • 4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz
  • 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
  • 4x Cortex-A77 @ 2.6GHz
  • 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz
GPUARM Mali G77 MC9ARM Mali G77 MC9Arm Mali-G77 MC9
Memory & Storage
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz
  • UFS 3.1
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz
  • UFS 3.1
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz
  • UFS 2.2
CameraUp to:

  • 200MP single camera
  • 32MP + 16MP dual camera
 Up to:

  • 108MP single camera
  • 32MP + 16MP dual camera
Up to:

  • 80MP single camera
  • 32MP + 16MP dual camera
AIAPU 3.0 (+12.5% performance improvement)APU 3.0APU 3.0
Video Decoding4K 60fps, 10-bit, AV14K 60fps, 10-bit, AV14K 60fps, 10-bit, AV1
Video Encoding4K 60fps, 10-bit4K 60fps, 10-bit4K 60fps, 10-bit
DisplayUp to:

  • QHD+ @ 90Hz, or
  • 2520 x 1080 @ 168Hz
 Up to:

  • QHD+ @ 90Hz, or
  • 2520 x 1080 @ 144Hz
Up to:

  • QHD+ @ 90Hz, or
  • 2520 x 1080 @ 144Hz
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • GNSS L1 + L5
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • GNSS L1 + L5
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • GNSS L1 + L5
  • Bluetooth 5.1
Modem
  • 5G Sub-6GHz
  • 4700Mbps DL
  • 2500Mbps UL
  • 5G Sub-6GHz
  • 4700Mbps DL
  • 2500Mbps UL
  • 5G Sub-6GHz
  • 4600Mbps DL
  • 2500Mbps UL

