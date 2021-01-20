MediaTek is launching two new mobile processors aimed at flagship smartphones. The new MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 chips are the company’s follow-up to the Dimensity 1000, with several key upgrades that should bring better performance and efficiency.

Where the Dimensity 1000 was a 7nm chip with four ARM Cortex-A77 CPU performance cores and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, the new chips are 6nm processors with Cortex-A78 performance cores. The top-of-the-line Dimensity 1200 also has one core that can hit frequencies up to 3 GHz, which makes it the MediaTek’s most powerful processor to date. It also supports devices with camera resolutions up to 200MP, matching Samsung’s new Exynos 2100 chip.

The company says we should see phones with the new chips from companies including Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Realme starting at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Here’s a run-down of key specs and capabilities for the new chips:

Dimensity 1200 Dimensity 1100 Dimensity 1000 Process 6nm 6nm 7nm CPU 1x Cortex-A78 @ 3.0GHz

3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz 4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz 4x Cortex-A77 @ 2.6GHz

4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz GPU ARM Mali G77 MC9 ARM Mali G77 MC9 Arm Mali-G77 MC9 Memory & Storage Up to 16GB LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz

UFS 3.1 Up to 16GB LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz

UFS 3.1 Up to 16GB LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz

UFS 2.2 Camera Up to: 200MP single camera

32MP + 16MP dual camera Up to: 108MP single camera

32MP + 16MP dual camera Up to: 80MP single camera

32MP + 16MP dual camera AI APU 3.0 (+12.5% performance improvement) APU 3.0 APU 3.0 Video Decoding 4K 60fps, 10-bit, AV1 4K 60fps, 10-bit, AV1 4K 60fps, 10-bit, AV1 Video Encoding 4K 60fps, 10-bit 4K 60fps, 10-bit 4K 60fps, 10-bit Display Up to: QHD+ @ 90Hz, or

2520 x 1080 @ 168Hz Up to: QHD+ @ 90Hz, or

2520 x 1080 @ 144Hz Up to: QHD+ @ 90Hz, or

2520 x 1080 @ 144Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

GNSS L1 + L5

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6

GNSS L1 + L5

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6

GNSS L1 + L5

Bluetooth 5.1 Modem 5G Sub-6GHz

4700Mbps DL

2500Mbps UL 5G Sub-6GHz

4700Mbps DL

2500Mbps UL 5G Sub-6GHz

4600Mbps DL

2500Mbps UL

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

