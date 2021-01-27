The M5Paper is a small, programmable E Ink display that sells for around $70. It supports touchscreen input, WiFi and Bluetooth and has a battery, which means you could use the display to make your own eBook reader, smart home remote, or internet-connected news ticker, among other things.

While the M5Paper is out of stock at the M5Stack store, you can pick one up from third-party stores including Digi-Key and Banggood.

Keep in mind that out of the box this is just a dumb display. It doesn’t do anything until it’s programed. But thanks to its ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3 system-on-a-chip the M5Paper can be programmed using Arduino and microPython.

The M5paper features a 4.7 inch, 960 x 540 pixel grayscale electronic paper display with support for 16 shades of grey. The device supports capacitive multi-touch input and has a 1150 mAh battery, support for 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi, 16MB of built-in flash storage, and a microSD card slot for removable storage.

There are also three HY2.0-4P expansion ports that can be used to connect sensors or other M5Stack products, a power button and a reset button.

While it’s hardly the only E ink display with an ESP32 microcontroller on the market, the M5Paper does have a few advantages over some other systems like the InkPlate line of devices including the touchscreen, case, battery, and support for an ecosystem of accessories.

via BoingBoing, MobileRead, and Not Enough Tech

