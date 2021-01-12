NVIDIA is introducing new technologies that the company says will bring more graphics horsepower to gaming laptops, while also extending battery life and enabling thinner and lighter designs thanks to next-gen Max-Q technology.

Here are some live updates in reverse chronological order (the newest updates are at the top):

Laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics will be available for $1299 and up, offering 1.5X the performance of RTX 2070 and powering up to a 1440p display at 90 fps. pic.twitter.com/4oToNNNo7l — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

NVIDIA says modern gaming laptops with its new GPUs are half the size, half the weight, and deliver 10X the performance of 4-year old model. The Lenovo legion Slim 7, for example, is 30-percent faster than a PS5. pic.twitter.com/NTdF7Pcv0P — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

NVIDIA says its 3rd-gen Max-Q design enables thin & light laptops with longer battery life, while Dynamic Boost 2.0 uses AI to shift power between CPU, GPU, and GPU memory depending on where it’s needed most on a per-frame basis. Whisper Mode 2.0 adjusts CPU, GPU, and fan speeds. pic.twitter.com/oxo7fTdZtj — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

NVIDIA says its new laptops graphics solutions with Ampere architecture bring 2nd-gen RTX graphics and 3rd-gen Max-Q technology to mobile devices, offering 2X the efficiency to the fastest-growing segment of the gaming PC space. pic.twitter.com/sDwcaOdpTY — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

NVIDIA introduces RTX 3060 desktop GPU for entry-level RTX graphics starting at $329. pic.twitter.com/bAVZnYN0ZY — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

