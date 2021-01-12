AMD CEO Lisa Su is introducing its Ryzen 5000 Mobile series of laptop processors based on the company’s Zen 3 architecture during a keynote at this week’s virtual Consumer Electronics Show, as well as teasing upcoming laptop graphics technology based on RDNA 2 architecture and 3rd-gen AMD Epyc server processors.

Here are some live updates in reverse chronological order (the newest updates are at the top):

3rd-gen AMD Epyc server processors code-named “Milan,” with up to 64 Zen 3 CPU cores are coming later this quarter. pic.twitter.com/hpCCxvNESA — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

The first notebooks with AMD RDNA 2 graphics are coming in the first half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/rtEx9nrGrb — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

The new Ryzen 5000 HX series of 45 watt chips deliver higher performance for gaming laptops. The Ryzen 9 5900HX and 5980HX top this series. pic.twitter.com/39dh2pl8sg — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

Ryzen 7 5800U is a 15-watt, 8-core, 16-thread chip with max boost speeds up to 4.4 GHz while offering up to 17-21 hours of estimated battery life in a typical notebook. pic.twitter.com/sBYs6X8Wjv — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) January 12, 2021

