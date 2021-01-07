We’re likely to start seeing routers, PCs, smartphones, and other devices with support for the new WiFi 6E standard soon, and a few days before the official start of the 2021 virtual Consumer Electronics Show, the Wi-Fi Alliance has announced the launch of a certification program for devices featuring the new technology.

Meanwhile, Intel has unveiled new tech that will allow you to interact with previously touchscreen-only devices without touching them. And Google’s next smart home device might use radar to track your sleep patterns.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

