We’re likely to start seeing routers, PCs, smartphones, and other devices with support for the new WiFi 6E standard soon, and a few days before the official start of the 2021 virtual Consumer Electronics Show, the Wi-Fi Alliance has announced the launch of a certification program for devices featuring the new technology.
Meanwhile, Intel has unveiled new tech that will allow you to interact with previously touchscreen-only devices without touching them. And Google’s next smart home device might use radar to track your sleep patterns.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Wi-Fi Alliance delivers Wi-Fi 6E certification program [press release]
The Wi-Fi Alliance is now certifying Wi-Fi 6E devices that will be able to make use of the 6Ghz band as well as 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz in order to reduce congestion and interference while offering high-speed data transmission. Expect to see WiFi 6E devices soon.
- Wi-Fi is getting its biggest upgrade in 20 years [The Verge]
The new 6 GHz band has the same 9.6 Gbps theoretical top speed as 5 GHz, but because there’s a lot more space in the new band, there will be less congestion and you’re more likely to get closer to those top speeds. The Verge has a pretty good explainer. There’s also a video from the Wi-Fi Alliance below.
- Turn a Touch Interface Touchless with Intel RealSense TCS [Intel]
Intel introduces RealSense Touchless Control system that brings touch-free controls to formerly touchscreen kiosks or other devices using cameras and software.
- Sources: Google launching a new Nest Hub in 2021 that uses Soli radar [9to5Google]
A Google device with Soli technology and Zigbee wireless support passed through the FCC recently. If 9to5Google is correct, it’s probably a new Nest Hub smart display with support for new features including sleep tracking by radar
